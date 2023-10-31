First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,642 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

