First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STVN. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($35.77).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Stevanato Group stock opened at €27.35 ($29.10) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($38.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

