First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.