First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. FMR LLC raised its position in Textron by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Textron by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 27,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after acquiring an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $64,467,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Textron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TXT opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

