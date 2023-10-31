First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

