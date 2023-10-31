First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,790,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

