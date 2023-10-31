First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:ARKQ opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.