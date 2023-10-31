First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in State Street by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

