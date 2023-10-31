First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Report on RBA

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.