First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

