First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

