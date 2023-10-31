FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in FirstService by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 336,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,014,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

FirstService Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FSV opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.07.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.