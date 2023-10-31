Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,600 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

CDAY opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

