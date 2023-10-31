Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

