Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 17,700 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

