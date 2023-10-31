Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $5,623,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.