Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

