Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.79 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,109,835 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.94.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

