Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Toro were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Toro by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Toro by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Toro's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toro

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

