Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.