Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $109.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

