Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $254.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.19.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

