Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 400 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 89.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,706,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.22.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
