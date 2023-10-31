Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 791,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 186.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

