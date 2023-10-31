Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 34,600 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 330,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.