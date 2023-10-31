Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 38,800 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 74.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

