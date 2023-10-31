Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 339.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $243,846. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

