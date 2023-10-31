Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

WYNN stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

