Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

