Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,200 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

