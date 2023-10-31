Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.53 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $89,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

