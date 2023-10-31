Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.66 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,692,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,773 shares of company stock worth $7,331,094 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

