Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

