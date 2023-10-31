Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

