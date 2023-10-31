Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

