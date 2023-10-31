Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,674,906 shares of company stock worth $15,382,477 in the last quarter.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
