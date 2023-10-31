Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,674,906 shares of company stock worth $15,382,477 in the last quarter.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.