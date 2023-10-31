Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 220.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,457.66 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.13 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,483.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,417.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

