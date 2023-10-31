Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

