FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263,061 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 887,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $37,642,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.23 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

