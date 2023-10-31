Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Futu by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

