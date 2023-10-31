FY2023 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised by Analyst

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $30.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $29.78. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.91.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.05 and its 200-day moving average is $387.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

