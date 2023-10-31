Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

