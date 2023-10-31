General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

