Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $1,904,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

