Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 400 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

