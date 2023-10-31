Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

