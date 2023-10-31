HC Wainwright Comments on Balchem Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Balchem in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.