Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $186.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

