Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,941 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

