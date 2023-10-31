Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 25,614 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 28.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SLM by 40.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $511,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Compass Point increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

